Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,698 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after buying an additional 393,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,491,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 139.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,284,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.