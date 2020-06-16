Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $1.27 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.32. 5,181,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,609. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.02.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

