Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $1.89 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.77. 74,909,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,778,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average is $241.16. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

