Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $322,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after buying an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $774.90.

Shares of MELI traded up $26.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $950.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,113. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $964.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of -225.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $780.47 and its 200 day moving average is $644.85.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

