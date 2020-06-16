Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $380,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lazard by 166,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 712,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,716. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.76. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.