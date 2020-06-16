Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $397,000 Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,120,703.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,221 shares of company stock valued at $72,246,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.05. 5,403,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,650. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.82. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

