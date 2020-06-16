Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $399,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.01. 1,204,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,822. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

