Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $446,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

FRC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

