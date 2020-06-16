Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,558,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

BABA stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.62. 16,943,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

