Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. 722,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

