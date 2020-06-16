Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. 2,852,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

