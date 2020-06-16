Patron (PAT) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. Patron has a total market capitalization of $220,086.68 and $6,330.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.01844056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00172510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00111353 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.