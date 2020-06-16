PayBX Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, PayBX has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $7,108.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,554,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,554,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

