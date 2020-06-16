PAYCENT Trading 42.3% Lower This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $514,002.21 and approximately $666.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

