Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,144 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Pegasystems worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 512,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

