Pigeoncoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $98,436.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,458,489,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

