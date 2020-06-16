PlayChip Hits Market Cap of $4.83 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $12.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

