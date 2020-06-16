POA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $141,540.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, POA has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. POA has a market cap of $3.66 million and $141,540.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 276,424,410 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

