Populous (PPT) Price Down 25% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003875 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00110705 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx, Bithumb, Livecoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.