Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

PMOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Premier Oil stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

