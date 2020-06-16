ProxyNode (PRX) One Day Volume Hits $71.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $78,422.08 and $71.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00763755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013994 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00173325 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 166,846,972 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.