PUBLISH Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $120,440.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

