Pure (PUREX) Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00762073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00176277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000727 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

