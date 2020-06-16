Qtum Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00017661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, Crex24 and Cobinhood. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $161.07 million and $351.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,500,772 coins and its circulating supply is 96,781,352 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Exrates, CoinEx, CoinExchange, ABCC, Binance, Gate.io, Coindeal, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Crex24, LBank, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Coinone, GOPAX, Bleutrade, EXX, ZB.COM, Liqui, Huobi, Bibox, HitBTC, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Iquant, Bithumb, Liquid, Poloniex, Bitbns, OKEx, Ovis, CoinEgg, HBUS, BigONE, BitForex, Livecoin, BCEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.