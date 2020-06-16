Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,973 shares during the quarter. Radware comprises approximately 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.36% of Radware worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Radware by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 961,378 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

