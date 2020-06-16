Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,604 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Insteel Industries worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

IIIN traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 9,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.92. Insteel Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

