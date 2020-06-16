Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Model N by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Model N by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Model N by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 14,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.02. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock worth $938,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

