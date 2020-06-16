Ranger Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,086 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Lendingtree worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.80. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.