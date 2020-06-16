Ranger Investment Management L.P. Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 12,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,368. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $547.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.60.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

