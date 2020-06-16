Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 58,922 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,922 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 18,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

