Ranger Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 771,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,442 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ZIX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 50.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $135,547.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 45,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIXI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

