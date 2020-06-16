Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,229 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NVE were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NVE by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 92,828.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.38. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

NVEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

