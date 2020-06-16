Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Position Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.12. 426,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RETA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

