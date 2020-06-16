Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chewy (CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/12/2020 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/11/2020 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

6/11/2020 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $40.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $40.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

4/17/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Chewy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/16/2020 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Chewy stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. 4,183,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,583. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $50,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

