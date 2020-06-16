Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 3.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 404,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,434. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

