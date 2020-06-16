Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 123,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

AA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 485,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,033. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

