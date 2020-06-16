Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nutrien by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

