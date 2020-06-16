Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,092 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 4.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. 297,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

