Rentberry Reaches Market Cap of $87,322.44 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $87,322.44 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.77 or 0.05838645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

