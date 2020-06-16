Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Press coverage about Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Repligen earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Repligen’s ranking:

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.95. 527,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,032. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $61,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,461.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,292 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.