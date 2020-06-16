Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2020 – Insteel Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2020 – Insteel Industries was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2020 – Insteel Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – Insteel Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2020 – Insteel Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.94. 78,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,104. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 466,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

