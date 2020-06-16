ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $167.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 799,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,575. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

