Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 8,543 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.08% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 828,814 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,815,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.41. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

