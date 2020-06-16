Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,623 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,908. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

