Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198,928 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,918. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

