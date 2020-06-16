Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Immunomedics worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMMU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

