Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $15.25 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.81% of Revance Therapeutics worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

RVNC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 400,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

