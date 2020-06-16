Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.01% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 358,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,616. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.31 million, a PE ratio of -47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

