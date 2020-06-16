Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vail Resorts worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.33. 380,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,755. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.