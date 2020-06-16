Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the period. Shutterstock makes up 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Shutterstock worth $21,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 160,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $594,105.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,466,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,523 shares of company stock worth $1,752,266. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

